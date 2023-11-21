Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 08:38 Photo ID: 8140500 VIRIN: 231128-A-A0796-2001 Resolution: 428x332 Size: 118.67 KB Location: LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MO, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch [Image 4 of 4], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.