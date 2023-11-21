Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch [Image 3 of 4]

    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch

    LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    A white-tailed deer fawn hides out at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 8140501
    VIRIN: 231128-A-A0796-3001
    Resolution: 588x381
    Size: 229.76 KB
    Location: LAKE CITY ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT, MO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch [Image 4 of 4], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch
    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch
    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch
    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From bullets to birds: Lake City Army Ammunition Plant on watch

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT