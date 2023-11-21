A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits parked on the Andersen Air Force Base flightline, Guam, Nov. 28, 2023, during Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). OCD 23 is one of many events where U.S. and partner nation forces operate side-by-side to airlift humanitarian aid to remote islands across the Pacific, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8140453
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-PM645-1290
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT