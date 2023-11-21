A Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) C-130H Hercules prepares to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 29, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). This year marks the third occurance of ROKAF participation in OCD, enhancing airlift interoperability and teamwork with Indo-Pacific Allies and ensuring collective readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8140451
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-PM645-1045
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT