Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB [Image 1 of 5]

    A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) C-130H Hercules prepares to land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 29, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). This year marks the third occurance of ROKAF participation in OCD, enhancing airlift interoperability and teamwork with Indo-Pacific Allies and ensuring collective readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 05:52
    Photo ID: 8140451
    VIRIN: 231128-F-PM645-1045
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB
    A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB
    A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB
    A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB
    A Republic of Korea Air Force C-130H Hercules arrives at Andersen AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Andersen Air Force Base
    disaster relief
    humanitarian aid
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT