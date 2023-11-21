Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DRAGONLIFT 2023 [Image 11 of 11]

    DRAGONLIFT 2023

    GIMHAE AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    GIMHAE AIR BASE, South Korea – U.S. and Republic of Korea personnel pose for a group picture after completing the Dragon Lift exercise at Gimhae Contingency Hospital on Nov. 21, 2023. The joint patient evacuation exercise assesses the Army, Air Force, Navy and Republic of Korea Army health service support and medical evacuation capabilities in the event of a mass casualty event. (U.S. Army Photo by: SPC Jason J. Palacios)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 05:44
    Photo ID: 8140450
    VIRIN: 231121-A-GU297-1944
    Resolution: 4414x2096
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: GIMHAE AIR BASE, KR
    This work, DRAGONLIFT 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    ROK
    USFK
    southkorea
    Dragonlift2023
    JointTrainning

