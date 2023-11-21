GIMHAE AIR BASE, South Korea – U.S. and Republic of Korea personnel pose for a group picture after completing the Dragon Lift exercise at Gimhae Contingency Hospital on Nov. 21, 2023. The joint patient evacuation exercise assesses the Army, Air Force, Navy and Republic of Korea Army health service support and medical evacuation capabilities in the event of a mass casualty event. (U.S. Army Photo by: SPC Jason J. Palacios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 05:44 Photo ID: 8140450 VIRIN: 231121-A-GU297-1944 Resolution: 4414x2096 Size: 1.29 MB Location: GIMHAE AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DRAGONLIFT 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.