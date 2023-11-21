DRAGONLIFT 2023

GIMHAE AIR BASE, South Korea – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Rausch, assigned to the 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, instructs Airmen how to conduct casualty care while participating in the Dragon Lift exercise at Gimhae Contingency Hospital on Nov. 21, 2023. The joint patient evacuation exercise assesses the Army, Air Force, Navy and Republic of Korea Army health service support and medical evacuation capabilities in the event of a mass casualty event. (U.S. Army Photo by: SPC Jason J. Palacios)

