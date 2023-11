GIMHAE AIR BASE, South Korea – U.S. Air Force personnel, assigned to the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, load a litter into an ambulance while participating in the Dragon Lift exercise at the Gimhae Contingency Hospital, on Nov. 21, 2023. The joint patient evacuation exercise assesses the Army, Air Force, Navy and Republic of Korea Army health service support and medical evacuation capabilities in the event of a mass casualty event. (U.S. Army Photo by: SPC Jason J. Palacios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 05:44 Photo ID: 8140445 VIRIN: 231121-A-GU297-1783 Resolution: 4249x2993 Size: 1.58 MB Location: GIMHAE AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DRAGONLIFT 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.