GIMHAE AIR BASE, South Korea – U.S. Air Force personnel, assigned to the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron and 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, load a litter into an ambulance while participating in the Dragon Lift exercise at the Gimhae Contingency Hospital, on Nov. 21, 2023. The joint patient evacuation exercise assesses the Army, Air Force, Navy and Republic of Korea Army health service support and medical evacuation capabilities in the event of a mass casualty event. (U.S. Army Photo by: SPC Jason J. Palacios)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 05:44
|Photo ID:
|8140445
|VIRIN:
|231121-A-GU297-1783
|Resolution:
|4249x2993
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|GIMHAE AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DRAGONLIFT 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
