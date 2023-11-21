185th ECAB REACH Training

September is Suicide Prevention Month. The 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, unit ministry teams hosted Resources Exist, Asking Can Help (REACH) training to Soldiers at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on September 15, 2023. REACH training is aimed at removing barriers and lifting stigmas for Soldiers’ requests for medical or mental health assistance.

