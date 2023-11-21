185th ECAB REACH Training

CAMP BUERHING, KUWAIT – September is Suicide Prevention Month. The 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, unit ministry teams hosted Resources Exist, Asking Can Help (REACH) training to Soldiers at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on September 15, 2023. REACH training is aimed at removing barriers and lifting stigmas for Soldiers’ requests for medical or mental health assistance.



“[REACH] is, first and foremost, a mindset,” said Cpt. Jermaine Mulley, a chaplain assigned to the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard. “[REACH] places the focus on the individual and their own need to engage in self-care in order to thrive and be mission ready.”



REACH was developed in 2019 by the Defense Personnel and Security Research Center in coordination with the Defense Suicide Prevention Office and the military service branches and is not traditional suicide prevention training, said Mulley.



“We are trying to cultivate a new mindset around mental health and help-seeking,” said Mulley. “We are encouraging service members to reach out for help and not suffer in silence […] to use Department of Defense, service branch, and local resources without worrying about perceived or real barriers that may stand in the way.”



For more information about the REACH program and how you can be involved, contact your unit chaplain or unit ministry team member or visit https://www.reach.gov/resouces/veterans/.



If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at Defense Switched Network (DSN) 988, or commercial phone or text at 988 and 1-800-950-6264, texting “helpline” to 62240, or visit https://988lifeline.org, https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/military-crisis-line/.

