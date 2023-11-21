Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th ECAB REACH Training [Image 2 of 3]

    185th ECAB REACH Training

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann  

    185th Aviation Brigade

    September is Suicide Prevention Month. The 185th Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, unit ministry teams hosted Resources Exist, Asking Can Help (REACH) training to Soldiers at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on September 15, 2023. REACH training is aimed at removing barriers and lifting stigmas for Soldiers’ requests for medical or mental health assistance.

    MSARNG

