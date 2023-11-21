Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman [Image 5 of 5]

    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Capt. Justice Kaufman, Eighth Army trial counsel on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jang, Young Jae)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 21:02
    Photo ID: 8140117
    VIRIN: 231115-A-ZZ999-1005
    Resolution: 4824x2712
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman
    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman
    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman
    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman
    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT