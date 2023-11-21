Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Justice Kaufman, Eighth Army trial counsel on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Justice Kaufman, Eighth Army trial counsel on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jang, Young Jae) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 11.27.2023 Courtesy Story 8th Army

By Sgt. Jang, Young Jae



Navigating legal battlefields with unwavering dedication, Capt. Justice Kaufman, a seasoned trial counsel at Eighth Army, stands as a testament to commitment shaped by a deep-rooted military upbringing. In a recent interview, she offered profound insights into her journey, the intricacies of her role, and the ethical compass guiding her decisions.



Growing up as a “Navy brat,” Kaufman's early years were steeped in a military atmosphere, with her father's extensive 24-year service in the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Despite initially considering the Navy, fate led her to the U.S. Army, a decision she now regards as serendipitous.



Reflecting on her family's legacy, she shared, "I have several grandfathers. One was drafted, a couple of them joined up willingly. But we can trace a lot of military service in my family back fairly far."



Her path into the military was not only influenced by familial tradition, but also fueled by a desire for a more purposeful career following a stint in what seemed like a “dead-end job.”



"I just decided I wanted to do something a little bit more meaningful. So I decided to go to law school," she explained.



The pivotal decision to join the Army, despite an initial inclination towards the Navy, was a fortunate turn of events that she now cherishes. In her role as a trial counsel, Kaufman provides legal counsel on a broad spectrum of military justice matters, particularly cases involving Soldier misconduct and litigating severe misconduct in courts-martial. Addressing the demanding nature of her role, she emphasized the significance of maintaining a balance between personal and professional life.



"I try to leave work here. It's not always possible. I've definitely received calls on weekends and had to come in," she said, highlighting the challenges of navigating the high-stakes nature of her job.



Acknowledging the intricacies of Soldier misconduct cases, Kaufman encounters not only legal challenges, but also moral dilemmas. Her acute sense of empathy allows her to recognize the trials young Soldiers face in acclimating to military life.



"A lot of Soldiers do unwise things because they're young and they're here; they're independent for the first time and they have money and they don't know how to handle themselves," she noted.



However, she emphasized the necessity of maintaining a professional boundary, suspending emotional judgments while upholding the principles of good order and discipline.



Kaufman's approach aligns with the four constants of the JAG Corps: principled counsel, mastery of the law, stewardship of the profession, and servant leadership.



Reflecting on the impact of mentors, she highlighted the influence of Lt. Col. Emily Roman, saying, "She is a powerful woman."



The mentorship she received played a pivotal role in shaping her approach and encouraging her to take her seat at the

table, both literally and metaphorically.



“I respect Lt. Col. Emily Roman a lot. I used to work in national security law where I was sitting at meetings, advising and listening during exercises. Usually, those meetings are at a fairly high level with the staff sections up at headquarters; so lots of O-5s and O-6s. When I first joined, I just wanted to stay in the background. And I remember one day, I came into a meeting and sat right behind Lt. Col. Roman. There were plenty of chairs at the table, and she looked at me and said, ‘Take your seat at the table.’ That may not mean anything out of context, but to me, that was very powerful. She told me, ‘you're here now; this is your job; you're the attorney in the room.’ And it's especially important as a woman, I think, in this organization to take your seat at the table.”



Kaufman may not readily express personal pride, she finds fulfillment in the meaningful work she undertakes. Her most rewarding moments revolve around providing legal assistance during her tenure as a special victims counsel, where she had the privilege of supporting soldiers facing traumatic experiences.



“Sometimes it's hard, sometimes it's difficult to feel competent…What I find most valuable about my job is simply the opportunity to engage with so many different kinds of people. That includes (everywhere from) O-6 down to [private first class] who had suffered a sexual assault. It's not necessarily one moment I can be most proud of, but I can look at the whole of the advice that I've offered. And I think I can be quietly proud of that because I can definitely pinpoint at least some parts where I have helped somebody.”



Looking ahead, Kaufman envisions a sustained military career, drawing inspiration from her family's enduring legacy of service. Her commitment to principled counsel and mastery of the law positions her as a leader deeply respectful of military traditions, actively contributing to shaping its future positively.



Capt. Justice Kaufman's journey stands as a compelling narrative of dedication to her role as a trial counsel, marked by a delicate balance of empathy, ethical considerations, and an unyielding commitment to the constants of the JAG Corps. Her story serves as an inspiring testament to the enduring values of service and integrity within the U.S. military.