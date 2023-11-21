Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman [Image 3 of 5]

    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Capt. Justice Kaufman, Eighth Army trial counsel, works on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jang, Young Jae)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 21:02
    Photo ID: 8140115
    VIRIN: 231115-A-ZZ999-1003
    Resolution: 4824x2712
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman
    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman
    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman
    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman
    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navigating legal battlefields with a steady compass: Capt. Justice Kaufman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT