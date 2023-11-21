Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1BCT and 3BCT TOA Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    1BCT and 3BCT TOA Ceremony

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Ricardo A. Turner, 3rd Brigade Combat Team commander, delivers remarks during the transfer of authority ceremony between the 1st Brigade Combat Team and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania Nov. 24, 2023. Distinguished guests, partners, and NATO allies attended the ceremony to signify the current command’s handover of responsibility to the new command’s leaders and soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 8139288
    VIRIN: 231124-A-MF526-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 1BCT and 3BCT TOA Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

