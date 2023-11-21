U.S. Army Col. Ricardo A. Turner and Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Gallant, the command team assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, unfurl the Colors during the transfer of authority ceremony between the 1BCT and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania Nov. 24, 2023. Distinguished guests, partners, and NATO allies attended the ceremony to signify the current command’s handover of responsibility to the new command’s leaders and soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 11:28 Photo ID: 8139285 VIRIN: 231124-A-MF526-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.38 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3BCT and 1BCT TOA Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.