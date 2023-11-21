U.S. Army Col. Ricardo A. Turner and Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Gallant, the command team assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, unfurl the Colors during the transfer of authority ceremony between the 1BCT and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania Nov. 24, 2023. Distinguished guests, partners, and NATO allies attended the ceremony to signify the current command’s handover of responsibility to the new command’s leaders and soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8139285
|VIRIN:
|231124-A-MF526-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3BCT and 1BCT TOA Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
