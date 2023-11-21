3BCT and 1BCT TOA Ceremony

U.S. soldiers present arms to the playing of the national anthem during the transfer of authority ceremony between the 1st Brigade Combat Team and the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania, Nov. 24, 2023. Distinguished guests, partners, and NATO allies attended the ceremony to signify the current command’s handover of responsibility to the new command’s leaders and soldiers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

