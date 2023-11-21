Mayport Corpsman

MAYPORT, Fl. (October,27,2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Triston Ulrich helps a patient at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Family Medicine. Ulrich, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “I help out in any role that is needed and enjoy meeting and assisting the patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
