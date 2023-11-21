MAYPORT, Fl. (October,27,2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Triston Ulrich helps a patient at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Family Medicine. Ulrich, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “I help out in any role that is needed and enjoy meeting and assisting the patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

#FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 08:02 Photo ID: 8139037 VIRIN: 231027-N-QA097-1009 Resolution: 1512x1256 Size: 371.26 KB Location: MAYPORT, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mayport Corpsman [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.