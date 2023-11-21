Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mayport Corpsman [Image 2 of 2]

    Mayport Corpsman

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    MAYPORT, Fl. (October,27,2023) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Triston Ulrich helps a patient at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport Family Medicine. Ulrich, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “I help out in any role that is needed and enjoy meeting and assisting the patients.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
    #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 08:02
    Photo ID: 8139037
    VIRIN: 231027-N-QA097-1009
    Resolution: 1512x1256
    Size: 371.26 KB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayport Corpsman [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Urology Technician
    Mayport Corpsman

    Corpsman
    Mayport
    Family Medicine.
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport

