JACKSONVILLE, FL. (November,3,2023) Hospitalman Jillian Tillman, a urology technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, gathers essential items for an upcoming procedure. Tillman, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, says, “I enjoy every part of patient care from first visit to care plan and the transition to better health.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8139036
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-QA097-1004
|Resolution:
|1386x1710
|Size:
|455.42 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
