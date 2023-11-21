Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Urology Technician [Image 1 of 2]

    Urology Technician

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (November,3,2023) Hospitalman Jillian Tillman, a urology technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, gathers essential items for an upcoming procedure. Tillman, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, says, “I enjoy every part of patient care from first visit to care plan and the transition to better health.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).#FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 08:02
    Photo ID: 8139036
    VIRIN: 231103-N-QA097-1004
    Resolution: 1386x1710
    Size: 455.42 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urology Technician [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Urology Technician
    Mayport Corpsman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    urology
    urology technician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT