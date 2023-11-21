Capturing smiles and tears

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raya Feltner, American Forces Network broadcaster, captures video footage of deployed members returning home at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2023. Public affairs specialists document military operations around the globe and release relevant information about the Air Force and Department of Defense missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

