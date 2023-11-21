Capturing smiles and tears

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard, 31st Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, poses for a photo before documenting the return of deployed members from the 555th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 20, 2023. Public affairs specialists document military operations around the globe and release relevant information about the Air Force and Department of Defense missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

