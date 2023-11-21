Capturing smiles and tears

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raya Feltner, American Forces Network broadcaster, captures video footage of deployed members returning home at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2023. The American Forces Network is a government television and radio broadcast service the U.S. military provides to those stationed or assigned overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 03:30
|Photo ID:
|8138848
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-NR948-1001
|Resolution:
|4927x3278
|Size:
|805.18 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
