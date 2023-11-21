Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capturing smiles and tears [Image 2 of 3]

    Capturing smiles and tears

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raya Feltner, American Forces Network broadcaster, captures video footage of deployed members returning home at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2023. The American Forces Network is a government television and radio broadcast service the U.S. military provides to those stationed or assigned overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    This work, Capturing smiles and tears [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    welcome home
    Public Affairs
    31st FW
    555th FS
    555th FGS

