Sasebo Police Station Office Call

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), center right, and Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer at CFAS, right, poses for a photo with Koji Kawamoto, chief of Sasebo City Police, center left, and Police Sergeant Kenji Hieda, left, during meeting at Sasebo Police Station in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 20, 2023. Fontaine and Caezza visited Sasebo Police Station to meet with Kawamoto to discuss mutual issues and maintain open communication and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

