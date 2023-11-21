Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), exchanges business cards with Koji Kawamoto, chief of Sasebo City Police, during a meeting at Sasebo Police Station in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 20, 2023. Fontaine visited Sasebo Police Station to meet with Kawamoto to discuss mutual issues and maintain open communication and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.26.2023 21:13 Photo ID: 8138648 VIRIN: 231120-N-WS494-1009 Resolution: 4306x2871 Size: 1.01 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo Police Station Office Call [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.