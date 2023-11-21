Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sasebo Police Station Office Call [Image 2 of 5]

    Sasebo Police Station Office Call

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer of CFAS, and Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of CFAS, meet with Koji Kawamoto, chief of Sasebo City Police, during a meeting at Sasebo Police Station in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 20, 2023. Fontaine and Caezza visited Sasebo Police Station to meet with Kawamoto to discuss mutual issues and maintain open communication and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 21:13
    Photo ID: 8138647
    VIRIN: 231120-N-WS494-1008
    Resolution: 4893x3262
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Police Station Office Call [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sasebo Police Station Office Call
    Sasebo Police Station Office Call
    Sasebo Police Station Office Call
    Sasebo Police Station Office Call
    Sasebo Police Station Office Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT