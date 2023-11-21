Sasebo Police Station Office Call

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer of CFAS, and Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of CFAS, meet with Koji Kawamoto, chief of Sasebo City Police, during a meeting at Sasebo Police Station in Sasebo, Japan Nov. 20, 2023. Fontaine and Caezza visited Sasebo Police Station to meet with Kawamoto to discuss mutual issues and maintain open communication and goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

