U.S. Army Corps of Engineers CIO/G6 Enterprise Emergency Response Team members Dale Carton and Ryan Meersman complete set up and installation of printers and a Wi-Fi router in a construction trailer at the site where a temporary elementary school is being built. The facility replaces a school that was destroyed in the Hawaiʻi Wildfires, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Maui. The USACE is tasked by FEMA with oversight of design and construction of the school.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2023 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8138645
|VIRIN:
|231125-A-VS667-1012
|Resolution:
|3536x2704
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response [Image 4 of 4], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaiʻi Wildfires response
