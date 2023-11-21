Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers CIO/G6 Enterprise Emergency Response Team member Dale Carton installs a Wi-Fi router in a construction trailer at the site where a temporary elementary school is being built. The facility replaces a school that was destroyed in the Hawaiʻi Wildfires, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Maui. The USACE is tasked by FEMA with oversight of design and construction of the school.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaiʻi Wildfires response

    elementary school
    USACE
    FEMA
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

