USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers CIO/G6 Enterprise Emergency Response Team member Dale Carton installs a Wi-Fi router in a construction trailer at the site where a temporary elementary school is being built. The facility replaces a school that was destroyed in the Hawaiʻi Wildfires, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Maui. The USACE is tasked by FEMA with oversight of design and construction of the school.

