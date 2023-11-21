Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaiʻi Wildfires response

    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response

    Photo By Sara Goodeyon | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers CIO/G6 Enterprise Emergency Response Team member Dale...... read more read more

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2023

    Story by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Site work recently began for the installation of a temporary elementary school in Lahaina, Maui, to replace one lost in the Aug. 8, 2023, Hawaiʻi Wildfires.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received a mission assignment from FEMA on Sept. 30, 2023, to design the facility and oversee construction. The Notice to Proceed for contractor Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawaiʻi, was issued Nov. 20, 2023, and shortly thereafter the trailers and heavy equipment began arriving on site.

    A USACE Enterprise Emergency Response Team was at the site Nov. 25 installing the necessary information technology hook ups and equipment to make on-site work trailers fully functional for personnel.

    “Today we’re moving the Starlink Wi-Fi router from the back room of the trailer to a more central location for better connectivity in the trailer,” said Ryan Meersman who is the records manager for the Hawaiʻi Wildfires mission. “We’re also setting up the printers and the phones.”

    USACE personnel will be on-site in the trailer managing the work that includes design of site, construction (grading, utility installation, etc.), and initial six month leasing of modular units with options to extend for up to five years at an additional cost.

    The EERT is a function of the USACE CIO/G6 branch that provides information technology solutions to help the agency accomplish its primary mission, such as the Hawaiʻi Wildfires federal, state, and local recovery and response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.26.2023 20:35
    Story ID: 458509
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Hometown: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaiʻi Wildfires response, by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response
    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response
    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response
    USACE CIO/G6 provides IT support for Hawaii Wildfires response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    information technology
    Maui
    Lahaina
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT