VICENZA, Italy - Taylor Campbell, Registered Nurse and an American Red Cross volunteer gives, a flu shot to Amy Branch, military spouse, during the annual vaccination campaign Nov. 8 at the U.S. Army Health Center – Vicenza on Caserma Ederle.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.25.2023 10:25 Photo ID: 8138250 VIRIN: 231108-O-GS972-2132 Resolution: 3967x2944 Size: 1.77 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.