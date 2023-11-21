VICENZA, Italy - Taylor Campbell, Registered Nurse and an American Red Cross volunteer gives, a flu shot to Amy Branch, military spouse, during the annual vaccination campaign Nov. 8 at the U.S. Army Health Center – Vicenza on Caserma Ederle.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2023 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8138250
|VIRIN:
|231108-O-GS972-2132
|Resolution:
|3967x2944
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT