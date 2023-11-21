Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 1 of 3]

    Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    ITALY

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Stefanie Mosley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Ruth Ponce-Batts, Army Volunteer Corp Program manager, center, poses with all the awardees during the Volunteer of the Quarter award ceremony Nov. 15 at the Army Community Service on Caserma Ederle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.25.2023 10:25
    Photo ID: 8138248
    VIRIN: 231115-O-GS972-5449
    Resolution: 3983x2966
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    VMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Installation Management Command – Europe
    SETAF-AF
    USAG Italy ACS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT