VICENZA, Italy - Ruth Ponce-Batts, Army Volunteer Corp Program manager, center, poses with all the awardees during the Volunteer of the Quarter award ceremony Nov. 15 at the Army Community Service on Caserma Ederle.
This work, Volunteers provide critical community support at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
