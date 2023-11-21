231104-N-OQ442-1017 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 4, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) prepare to land a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during flight operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 4. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.25.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 8138241 VIRIN: 231104-N-OQ442-1017 Resolution: 5322x3548 Size: 823.68 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.