231104-N-OQ442-1032 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 4, 2023) Airman Candy Lincon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), maneuvers aircraft positions on the flight deck, Nov. 4. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.25.2023 10:22 Photo ID: 8138240 VIRIN: 231104-N-OQ442-1032 Resolution: 4023x3066 Size: 733.36 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.