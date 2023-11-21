Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Flight Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Bataan Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231104-N-OQ442-1032 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 4, 2023) Airman Candy Lincon, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), maneuvers aircraft positions on the flight deck, Nov. 4. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

