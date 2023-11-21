USS Bataan Flight Operations

231104-N-OQ442-1011 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 4, 2023) Airman Shea Munsey, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Chase Davies, observe the helicopter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5)during flight operations, Nov. 4. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia)

