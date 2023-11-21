U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade

U.S. Army Staff Sgt Garrett VanAvery (right), a M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzer crew member from 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, with spectators at the Lithuanian Armed Forces Day parade Nov. 25, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

