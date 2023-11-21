U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade

U.S. Army M2 Bradley Fighting vehicles from 3rd Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division parade through the streets of Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 25, 2023. Elements from 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery and 3rd Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment participated in the Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade alongside their NATO Allies. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

