Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade [Image 3 of 13]

    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Trovato  

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, orients a local man to a M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle at the Lithuanian Armed Forces Day parade Nov. 25, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Trovato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.25.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 8138227
    VIRIN: 231125-Z-EJ222-1029
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: VILNIUS, LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade [Image 13 of 13], by MAJ Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade
    U.S. troops join NATO Allies for Lithuanian Armed Forces Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT