Conservation and resource enforcement officers with Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources monitor and observe for environmental changes at the site of a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8138035
|VIRIN:
|231122-M-DR994-1313
|Resolution:
|4238x2825
|Size:
|825.2 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
This work, MCBH Waterfront Operations and Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources Monitor and Observe Area Surrounding Downed P-8A Poseidon [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
