U.S. Navy Sailors with Waterfront Operations, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, monitor and observe for environmental changes at the site of a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 21:34 Photo ID: 8138034 VIRIN: 231122-M-DR994-1155 Resolution: 5486x3657 Size: 1.08 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCBH Waterfront Operations and Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources Monitor and Observe Area Surrounding Downed P-8A Poseidon [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.