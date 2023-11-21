Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Waterfront Operations and Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources Monitor and Observe Area Surrounding Downed P-8A Poseidon [Image 1 of 3]

    MCBH Waterfront Operations and Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources Monitor and Observe Area Surrounding Downed P-8A Poseidon

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Conservation and resource enforcement officers with Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources monitor and observe for environmental changes at the site of a downed U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 22, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 21:34
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
