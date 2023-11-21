Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving 2023 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. [Image 12 of 16]

    Thanksgiving 2023 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade serve lunch to Soldiers during Thanksgiving lunch celebration at Caserma Del Din Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 22, 2023. It is traditional for senior leadership to serve the Vicenza Military Community during Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.24.2023 03:47
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    This work, Thanksgiving 2023 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF
    Thanksgiving2023

