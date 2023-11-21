U.S. Army Soldiers and the Vicenza Military Community enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving lunch celebration at Caserma Del Din Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 22, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2023 03:47
|Photo ID:
|8137715
|VIRIN:
|231122-A-JM436-1025
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving 2023 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS
