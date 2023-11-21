A U.S. Army paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade serves lunch to Soldiers during Thanksgiving lunch celebration at Caserma Del Din Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 22, 2023. It is traditional for senior leadership to serve the Vicenza Military Community during Thanksgiving. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.24.2023 03:47 Photo ID: 8137711 VIRIN: 231122-A-JM436-1019 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.42 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thanksgiving 2023 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. [Image 16 of 16], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.