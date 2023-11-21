Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys [Image 6 of 6]

    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    Dogok Elementary School students and faculty take a commemorative photograph in front of the Desiderio Army Airfield Operations Center during a STEM visit hosted by the U.S. Air Force 607th Combat Weather Squadron at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Nov. 20.

    Through this STEM initiative – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – students received a hands-on orientation to weather equipment, explore the installation hangar, and learn how different weather conditions may affect military operations and day-to-day life on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 8137546
    VIRIN: 231120-A-QE256-1006
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys [Image 6 of 6], by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys
    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys
    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys
    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys
    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys
    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT