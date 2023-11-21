STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys

Dogok Elementary School students and faculty take a commemorative photograph in front of the Desiderio Army Airfield Operations Center during a STEM visit hosted by the U.S. Air Force 607th Combat Weather Squadron at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Nov. 20.



Through this STEM initiative – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – students received a hands-on orientation to weather equipment, explore the installation hangar, and learn how different weather conditions may affect military operations and day-to-day life on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

