STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys

Photo By Patrick Bray | Dogok Elementary School students and faculty take a commemorative photograph in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a STEM visit hosted by the U.S. Air Force 607th Combat Weather Squadron at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Nov. 20. Through this STEM initiative – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – students received a hands-on orientation to weather equipment, explore the installation hangar, and learn how different weather conditions may affect military operations and day-to-day life on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – About 30 students from Dogok Elementary School in Pyeongtaek were treated to a hands-on educational opportunity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – better known as STEM – at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Nov. 20.



The visit gave students a behind-the-scenes look at the world of meteorology hosted by the 607th Combat Weather Squadron, U.S. Air Force, at Desiderio Army Airfield on USAG Humphreys.



Bae Hye-deuk, the weather squadron’s chief meteorologist at Humphreys, talked about the partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Korea and highlighted the critical role weather technology plays in military operations and day-to-day life for both Korean and U.S. forces.



Bae shared an anecdote about destructive weather from Korean history.



“Admiral Yi Sun-sin utilized unpredictable weather to his advantage, luring and defeating the larger Japanese Navy during the Battle of Myeongnyang in 1597,” said Bae.



Gyeonggi-do Pyeongtaek Office of Education Director Kang Eun-kyung said the students appreciated the visit and all the staff that were involved.



“The students were really amazed by the visit, as they do not have daily access to Humphreys, even though it sits side-by-side with our community,” said Kang. “The students see that the Korea and U.S. Alliance is keeping the peace together – instead of in a one side, one side way.”



The students saw firsthand the inner workings of the weather station and the weather instruments used to analyze weather data and track atmospheric conditions. The students were able to ask questions, learn about different weather phenomena, and understand the importance of accurate weather forecasting.



Following the weather squadron, the students visited the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, to learn why accurate weather information is vital for a pilot’s decision-making.



U.S. Army Warrant Officer James Jun, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd CAB, 2nd Infantry Division, talked about how weather impacts flight safety and aircraft performance for pilots during a tour of the 2nd CAB hangar. Then he gave the students a chance to see a CH-47 Chinook and learn how the cargo helicopter works.



The Department of Defense STEM initiative promotes STEM education and careers, strengthening national security, innovation, and allied partnerships.



