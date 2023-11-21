U.S. Army Warrant Officer James Jun, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd CAB, 2nd Infantry Division (right), gives a tour to students from Dogok Elementary School in Pyeongtaek of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a STEM briefing hosted by the U.S. Air Force 607th Combat Weather Squadron at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Nov. 20.
Through this STEM initiative – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – students received a hands-on orientation to weather equipment, explore the installation hangar, and learn how different weather conditions may affect military operations and day-to-day life on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Bray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8137544
|VIRIN:
|231120-A-QE256-1004
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
STEM meteorology tours continue at USAG Humphreys
