A U.S. Air Force F-100C Super Sabre tail number 54-2005 on display at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa on November 17, 2023. Iowa’s 185th Tactical Fighter Group flew the F-100 from June 1961 until May 1977 that included a year-long deployment to Vietnam from 1968-1969. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2023 06:55
|Photo ID:
|8137352
|VIRIN:
|231117-Z-KZ880-1054
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|16.32 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North American F-100 Super Sabre [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa ANG commemorates Aviation History month, part 4: North American F-100 Super Sabre
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT