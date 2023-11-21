Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North American F-100 Super Sabre [Image 8 of 10]

    North American F-100 Super Sabre

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-100C Super Sabre tail number 54-2005 on display at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa on November 17, 2023. Iowa’s 185th Tactical Fighter Group flew the F-100 from June 1961 until May 1977 that included a year-long deployment to Vietnam from 1968-1969. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 06:55
    Photo ID: 8137352
    VIRIN: 231117-Z-KZ880-1054
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 16.32 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North American F-100 Super Sabre [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa ANG commemorates Aviation History month, part 4: North American F-100 Super Sabre

    Sioux City
    Iowa Air National Guard
    F-100
    185th Tactical Fighter Group
    F-100C Super Sabre
    54-2005

