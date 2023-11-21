A U.S. Air Force F-100C Super Sabre tail number 54-2005 on display at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa on November 17, 2023. Iowa’s 185th Tactical Fighter Group flew the F-100 from June 1961 until May 1977 that included a year-long deployment to Vietnam from 1968-1969. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Date Taken: 11.17.2023
Date Posted: 11.23.2023
Photo ID: 8137352
Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
This work, North American F-100 Super Sabre [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot