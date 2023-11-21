231122-N-KW492-1874 (Nov. 22, 2023) OLBEDEKALL, PALAU

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) Executive Officer, Cmdr. Antonio Jones, from Memphis, Tennessee, poses for a photo with students of the Arai Elementary School during a COMREL in Olbedekall, Palau, Nov. 22, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 23:29 Photo ID: 8137231 VIRIN: 231122-N-KW492-1874 Resolution: 3164x3955 Size: 1.13 MB Location: PW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Visit Palau [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.