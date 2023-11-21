USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Visit Palau

231122-N-KW492-1189 (Nov. 22, 2023) MALAKAL HARBOR, PALAU

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) anchored out in Malakal Harbor, Palau, during a port visit, Nov. 22, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

