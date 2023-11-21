231121-N-KW492-1557 (Nov. 21, 2023) MALAKAL HARBOR, PALAU
Sailors and students of the Palau Mission Academy pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a port visit in Malakal Harbor, Palau, Nov. 21, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 23:29
|Photo ID:
|8137230
|VIRIN:
|231121-N-KW492-1557
|Resolution:
|5600x4480
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Visit Palau, by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS
