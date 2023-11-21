Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Visit Palau [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Visit Palau

    PALAU

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231121-N-KW492-1557 (Nov. 21, 2023) MALAKAL HARBOR, PALAU
    Sailors and students of the Palau Mission Academy pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a port visit in Malakal Harbor, Palau, Nov. 21, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Palau
    USS Antietam

