Navy Chief Counselor Edward Gahl, of Navy Reserve Recruiting Command Portland, Oregon, receives the oath of enlistment from his daughter, Midshipman Third Class Mariah Gahl, during a re-enlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Headquarters on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 22:49 Photo ID: 8137209 VIRIN: 231122-N-OA487-1001 Resolution: 3840x5760 Size: 4.35 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Chief Counselor makes re-enlisting a family affair [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.