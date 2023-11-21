Navy Chief Counselor Edward Gahl, of Navy Reserve Recruiting Command Portland, Oregon, receives the oath of enlistment from his daughter, Midshipman Third Class Mariah Gahl, during a re-enlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Headquarters on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8137209
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-OA487-1001
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Chief Counselor makes re-enlisting a family affair [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
