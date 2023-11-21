Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Chief Counselor makes re-enlisting a family affair [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Chief Counselor makes re-enlisting a family affair

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Navy Chief Counselor Edward Gahl, of Navy Reserve Recruiting Command Portland, Oregon, receives the oath of enlistment from his daughter, Midshipman Third Class Mariah Gahl, during a re-enlistment ceremony at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Headquarters on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Dan Rachal/NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 22:49
    Photo ID: 8137208
    VIRIN: 231122-N-OA487-1002
    Resolution: 5213x3476
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Chief Counselor makes re-enlisting a family affair [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Daughter to Enlisting Officer
    Navy Chief Counselor makes re-enlisting a family affair
    Navy Chief Counselor makes re-enlisting a family affair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #navychief #navy #chief #portland #recruiter #CNRC #Oregon #ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT